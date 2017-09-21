Jamie Isaac Announces New Album '(04:30) IDLER'

Jamie Isaac has announced plans for new album '(04:30) IDLER'.

The new record drops on June 1st, and it comes two years after his rightly celebrated debut LP.

A record informed by a shift from London to San Francisco, the material on '(04:30) IDLER' was spurred by the chance discovery of a Stan Getz and João Gilberto LP.

Jamie explains:

"I started listening to it and realized, this is what I want to make for the next record. I want to make pop, bossa nova, electronic music. Waking up in sunny California instead of South London, where it's raining - it'll obviously affect you."

New song 'Wings' is online now, and it's a surging, jazz-tinged return, one that relishes the freedom creativity can offer.

With jazz making waves in his native London, 'Wings' finds Jamie Isaac using impeccable timing.

Tune in below.

Catch Jamie Isaac at London's Village Underground on June 12th.

