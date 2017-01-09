Jamie Cruickshank's Lush Folk Sound Drives 'Loserville' Forwards

Jamie Cruickshank has always been infatuated with the guitar - in fact, it's the way he got into music.

Touring with Gnarwhals and Human Bones, he was able to get up close and personal with the audience, kicking out some seismic jams in the process.

All the while, though, he was composing, writing and recording solo material, songs that would take him in a new direction.

A lush folk sound with flecks of Americana, Jamie Cruickshank's songwriting matches Bristol to the Appallachians.

New single 'Loserville' is uniquely touching, dealing with the devastating impact of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

He explains: “As a therapeutic project, I converted my bedroom in my parents’ house into a DIY recording studio and laid down the drums and guitars for this track, later overdubbing vocals and recording Annalise Lam’s fantastic violin part. After I started to recover, I worked with producers Jed Taylor and Oscar Denyer to bring the track to its finished state.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Carolin Weinkopf

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.