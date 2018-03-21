James Yorkston Prepares A New Novel

James Yorkston is working on a new novel, and you can get involved in the publishing process.

The Scottish songwriter is a noted wordsmith, with his 2011 touring diaries It's Lovely To Be Here remaining a firm favourite with Clash staff.

2016 saw the publication of the writer's debut novel Three Craws, and it seems a new tome is on the way.

The High And Lonesome Blues Of Tommy The Bruce is set to be published through Unbound, and will utilise the project's unique crowdfunding system.

Fans will be involved throughout, with perks ranging from a simple dedication to a carefully selected bottle of single malt.

Here's a bit more on Tommy The Bruce, an unusual anti-hero based in the southern part of the Highlands...

"Tommy The Bruce is precise, chilling and all too believable – scored throughout with a genuinely unsettling menace, which is belied by the ease of James Yorkston’s storytelling. It’s a shot of southern Gothic poured out in the Southern Highlands of Scotland. And in Tommy himself we’ve an antihero as unlike his historical namesake as could be imagined – shoulderless, very nearly spineless, and not at all the man to save himself, Fiona and their future. Until you push him too far…"

Get involved HERE.

