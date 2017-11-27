James Hunter Is One Of Britain's Finest Soul Voices

New York's Daptone imprint are famously exacting.

Emerging from a crew of expert musicians and crate-diggers, the label has a team who run the rule over every single release, making sure it lives up to their astonishing high standards.

James Hunter, though, passes with flying colours. One of Britain's finest soul voices, he's been a hero to those in the know for decades now.

Currently operating with the James Hunter Six, he became the first UK artist to sign with Daptone and will release new album 'Whatever It Takes' on February 2nd.

Recorded straight to tape at the label's studios in Riverside, California, it's a feast of rhythm and soul, with a few latin and ska influences thrown in for good measure.

We're able to share new song 'I Don't Wanna Be Without You' and it's a graceful, seductive dancer, with that opening snare crack leading into a Hammond organ soaked arrangement.

A crooning, pleading vocal follows, with James Hunter able to recall his influences - Sam Cooke, Otis Redding - while continually pursuing a path of his own.

Genuinely intoxicating, you can check it out below.

The James Hunter Six release new album 'Whatever It Takes' on February 2nd.

