James Holden & The Animal Spirits Share 'Each Moment Like The First'

James Holden & The Animal Spirits have shared new song 'Each Moment Like The First' - tune in now.

The producer has assembled a collective around him, with the group heading into the studio earlier this year.

Preparation was deliberately scant, with James Holden wishing to achieve something improvisatory and utterly of the moment.

New song 'Each Moment Like The First' is both a product of and a tribute to this methodology, a twinkling, evolutionary slice of electronics.

Heady fare, it bodes well for the upcoming album. Tune in now.

