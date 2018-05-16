James Blake, Sufjan Stevens Re-Work Moses Sumney

Moses Sumney has shared two new re-workings courtesy of Sufjan Stevens and James Blake.

The American songwriter shared an extended version of 'Make Out In My Car' last week, and follows this with two very special re-workings.

Sufjan Stevens has recorded his take on the song - fresh from his Oscar nomination, it's a typically tender, thoughtful recording.

James Blake has shared a full remix of 'Make Out In My Car' and it's equally beautiful, taking the song in a few unexpected directions.

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Laura McCluskey

