James Blake Shares 'Vincent' Re-Work

James Blake has shared a tender re-working of Don Mclean's classic 'Vincent'.
The songwriter broke cover a few moments ago, sharing a brand new video performance.
Alone at the piano, James Blake de-constructs Don Mclean's 'Vincent' for a deeply individual performance.
Opening with the line "Starry, starry night..." before intersecting with the life of legendary painter Vincent Van Gogh.
A tender, intimate performance, the tale of a tortured artist might not be seasonal but it's certainly a rare treated from the gifted vocalist.
Tune in below.
James Blake 'Vincent' from James Blake on Vimeo.
