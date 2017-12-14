James Blake Shares 'Vincent' Re-Work

James Blake has shared a tender re-working of Don Mclean's classic 'Vincent'.

The songwriter broke cover a few moments ago, sharing a brand new video performance.

Alone at the piano, James Blake de-constructs Don Mclean's 'Vincent' for a deeply individual performance.

Opening with the line "Starry, starry night..." before intersecting with the life of legendary painter Vincent Van Gogh.

A tender, intimate performance, the tale of a tortured artist might not be seasonal but it's certainly a rare treated from the gifted vocalist.

Tune in below.

James Blake 'Vincent' from James Blake on Vimeo.

