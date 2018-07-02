James Bay's 'Wild Love' Is A Down Tempo R&B Hymnal

James Bay has shared his new song 'Wild Love' - tune in now.

The singer has been teasing the track on his socials all week, the first sign of the follow up to his enormously successful debut album.

Given its first place by Radio 1's Annie Mac, 'Wild Love' has taken fans by surprising, a soothing yet daring about-turn.

It's a down tempo R&B hymnal that comes draped in electronics, a low-end heavy piece of music that sits quite apart from the balladeering of his debut.

He comments: "'Wild Love' is about the experience of falling for someone. Something you can feel immediately when you meet them for the first time, or which rekindles throughout a relationship. It’s also about yearning for someone – whether that’s the person you can’t keep your eyes off across the room, or in my experience, the person you don’t stop thinking about wherever you are in the world."

Driven by James Bay's distinctive vocal, it's certainly got fans talking. Tune in now.

