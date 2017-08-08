James Bay Teases New Track 'Wild Love'

James Bay has teased new track 'Wild Love' - it drops later this week.

The songwriter's debut album 'Chaos And The Calm' was an enormous success following its 2015 release, sparking a prolonged international tour.

Heading back into the studio last year, speculation has mounted around the English artist's next move.

Well, we won't have to wait long. New track 'Wild Love' arrives on February 8th, with James Bay sharing a short teaser.

It's... a little different. Those expecting a re-tread of his debut may well be raising their eyebrows.

Tune in below.