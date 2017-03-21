James Bay Announces New Album 'Electric Light'

James Bay has announced plans for new album 'Electric Light'.

The songwriter's vastly successful debut established a certain formula, one he seems to veer away from on this new record.

Constructed in East London's Baltic Studios, the singer worked alongside Jon Green and Paul Epworth to construct the material.

He comments: “If I had to describe my first album visually it would probably be a flame - while this new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me. The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned. Electric Light came to my mind and I knew it was perfect.”

'Electric Light' drops on May 18th, with James Bay set to make his Saturday Night Live debut at the weekend.

Ahead of this, he has shared new song 'Pink Lemonade' - tune in below.

'Electric Light' tracklisting:

1. Intro

2. Wasted On Each Other

3. Pink Lemonade

4. Wild Love

5. Us

6. In My Head

7. Interlude

8. Just For Tonight

9. Wanderlust

10. I Found You

11. Sugar Drunk High

12. Stand Up

13. Fade Out

14. Slide

