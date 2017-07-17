Jake Hart's 'End Days' Presents A Dystopian Vision

Jake Hart takes control of every aspect of his music.

The songwriter composes his own music, sits at the production desk, and oversees every aspect of the mixdown.

And then there's the actual release. Placing music on his own channels, Jake Hart's exhausting, exacting approach means that he takes the lead in every way.

Such is the case with 'End Days', his new dystopian blast which fuses his innate songwriting nous with some striking imagery.

Online now, it's another idiosyncratic statement from a songwriter who can only tread his own path. Tune in now.

