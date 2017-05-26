Jake Bugg Shares 'In The Event Of My Demise'

Jake Bugg needed to pull things back.

Used to performing with a band, the Nottingham songwriter decided to go it alone, the cut everything out and pursue music on his own.

It seems to be working. New album 'Hearts That Strain' was a mighty solo effort, while a sold out UK tour in November was fuelled by a rare intensity.

With Jake set to hit the road once more next month, we're able to share something special from the songwriter.

'In The Event Of My Demise' is taken from the recent album, a powerful, blues-driven piece of music with a deadly sense of emotional accuracy.

This new clip finds Jake Bugg working alone, taking the world on one song at a time. A real treat for fans, we're glad to be able to share it.

Tune in now.

Catch Jake Bugg at the following shows:

February

15 Dublin Whelans

17 Belfast Ulster Hall

19 Glasgow Old Fruit Market

21 Carlisle The Sands Centre

22 Isle Of Man Isle Of Man Marina

24 Bristol Colston Hall

26 London London Palladium

March

2 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

4 Leeds Grand Theatre

5 Manchester Albert Hall

7 Margate Winter Gardens

8 Warwick Arts Centre

9 Oxford New Theatre

11 Southampton 02 Guilhall

12 Exeter Great Hall

13 Brighton Dome

