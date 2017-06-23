Jai Paul Is Taking Over An Old BBC Building

Jai Paul is planning to turn a former BBC building into a huge "creative space" for West London.

The avant pop talent formed the Paul Institute with brother A.K. Paul last year, a reclusive, and highly mysterious entity.

Now the London brothers are planning to take control of a one-time BBC building, housing a physical manifestation of their plans.

The Paul Institute will take over the Rotunda in the former White City hub, where the BBC used to house staff discos (amongst other events).

Currently being re-developed, Property Week reports that the Paul Institute aim to work with a collective of "musicians, artists and technologists".

Co-founder Muz Azar said: "West London is the place where it all started for us and we can’t think of a more suitable place than the Rotunda to call our new home..."

