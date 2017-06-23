Jae Stephens Shares New Single 'Someone Else'

Los Angeles based newcomer Jae Stephens has shared new single 'Someone Else'.

The singer appeared on our radar earlier this year, an enthralling pop talent who eagerness to explore new ideas saw her work alongside Jam City and Bruno Major.

New single 'Someone Else' is one of her most dramatic, immediate tracks yet, a superb release that comes laced with vivid colour.

Blessed with impeccable chorus and a verse that rises in the perfect possible manner, it's further sign that Jae could make 2018 her own.

Tune in now.

