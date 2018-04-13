Jackson Penn's 'Babylon' Speaks Eloqently Of Loss

Jackson Penn is the pen name for songwriter Freddy Wexler, one of pop's true hidden talents.

Freddy has co-written songs for, Selena Gomez, Lil Wayne, Wyclef Jean, Kanye West, Demi Lovato, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and more, a dexterous but instantly recognisable voice.

Working on solo material as Jackson Penn, he refuses to be hemmed in, with his emotive material displaying a personal edge.

New single 'Babylon' is out now, a piano-driven lament that recalls Tobias Jesso Jr. or even Paul McCartney.

Bubbling electronics lift the song to the next level, while that quietly anthemic chorus pushes Jackson Penn's work forward.

He explains: "Bob Marley said that Babylon is everywhere. To me, Babylon is anywhere she is and I can't be..."

Tune in now.

