Jack White Releases Two New Songs

Jack White has shared two new songs - ‘Connected By Love’ and ‘Respect Commander’.

The songwriter has been teasing new material all week, and the full details are finally here.

New album 'Boarding House Reach' is incoming, with lead single 'Connected By Love' online now.

Opening with doom-laden synth chords, 'Connected By Love' then breaks down into a soul stomper, replete with Hammond organ and gospel vocals.

Jack White surges back with a quicksilver guitar solo, before 'Connected By Love' faded out with a hushed vocal and a tender piano arpeggio.

'Connected By Love' will be available as a seven inch single, with stripped down guitar-led cut ‘Respect Commander’ on the flip.

Tune in now.

