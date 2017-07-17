Jack White Has Banned Phones From His Upcoming Shows

Jack White has seemingly banned fans from using phones at his upcoming American shows.

The singer has released a statement explaining that the concerts will be a "phone-free" zone, designed to encourage the "shared love of it IN PERSON".

Jack White will release his new album 'Boarding House Reach' shortly, and the notice makes clear that shows will be a tech barren affair.

The notice reads: “No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed”.

It adds: “We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON”.

“Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse.”

Continuing, the statement says the shows will offer a "100% human experience"...

“For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience.”

It's not yet known if these conditions will be enforced on Jack White's UK shows.

'Boarding House Reach' will be released on March 23rd.

(via NME )

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.