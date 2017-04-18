Jack River Blasts Back With 'Fault Line'

Australian newcomer Jack River has unveiled new single 'Fault Line'.

Around this time last year the songwriter released her debut EP 'Highway Songs No. 2', an insightful, and often moving collection of songs.

Since then, she's spent time on the road, all the time developing her music, getting ready for the next step.

New single 'Fault Line' is that next step. Musically it reaches outward, but the personal lyricism finds Jack River withdrawing ever inwards.

She explains: “I was deep in a really dark time in my world, I wanted to capture the fragility of walking around your mind in the dark, and then exploding into emotion and regret when you surface. At the same time, I felt this need to lean into some kind of teenage dream to distract myself from the sadness of it all. That’s where the production comes in."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.