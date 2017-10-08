Jack Grace Fuses Footwork And Gossamer Soul On 'us'

Australia artist Jack Grace fuses the relentless percussive dynamics of footwork with digital soul on beautiful new cut 'us'.

The rising songwriter is set to release new EP 'If I Tremble' early next year, matching a distorted vision of club tropes to some uniquely affecting songwriting.

New song 'us' is online now, and it's a beautiful fusion of Chicago footwork and digital soul, reminiscent of those early James Blake EPs in the boldness of its approach.

Finding space amid the sheer momentum of footwork's rhythm ripples, the dubbed out effects on the vocal conjure something personal amid the endless flow of information.

"'us' is about intimacy and the anxiety that ensues", he says. "Life tends to hinge off the silence, it’s when someone leaves, emotions brim and relationships end. I wrote this song when I was trying to navigate a silence".

Tune in now.

