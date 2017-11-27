J-Walk's 'Twilight' Sits In A World Of Its Own

J-Walk is a cult hero in his native Manchester, a musician whose work walks its own path.

Somewhere between Balearic bliss and dubbed out effects, his off piste pop touch wraps the whole package in tender melody.

Recently playing out with everyone from Gilles Peterson to Unabombers, J-Walk is set to drop new album 'Limelight Lights' tomorrow (December 1st).

It's a grand return, one that is rich on invention while continually offering sweet treats for the ear.

New track 'Twilight' airs first on Clash, and it's a moody return, one that comes draped in bleached out West Coast abandon.

There's that hint of Manchester grit, though, with the defiantly DIY track swapping Hollywood glamour for swooping Northern gloom.

See what you think...

