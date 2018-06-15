J Hus Arrested, Charged With Carrying A Knife

J Hus has been arrested and charged with carrying a knife, it has been reported.

BBC Newsbeat understands that the rapper was arrested close to Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, after being stopped by police while in a vehicle.

J Hus was charged under his real name Momodou Jallow, and was then remanded in custody. Police confirmed to the BBC that he was arrested and charged, commenting:

"Occupants of the vehicle were searched and a man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife/ bladed article".

Said to be arrested on June 21st, J Hus appeared at Thames Magistrates Court the following day.

The BRIT and Mercury nominee has yet to comment on the news - J Hus is due to appear at Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival on June 30th.

