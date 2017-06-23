J F L E Makes Poignant, Astute Bedroom Pop

At one point in time 'bedroom pop' was meant almost as an insult, to be used in its pejorative sense.

Now, though, technology has leaped forwards, meaning that most of the cutting edge, truly inventive artists are now - essentially - working from their bedrooms.

So it's a statement of fact when we describe South London talent J F L E as a bedroom producer.

An artist keen to tread his own path, the songwriter matches archive indie pop influences with a highly personal stance, one that deviates towards the modern.

New double track single ‘Guess My Age' b/w 'Ambitioning’ veers towards the wistful, with J F L E displaying a highly literate lyrical ability.

A fine, and highly potent, return, you can tune in now.

