Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson has died.

The musician was at the forefront of the push-pull between modern classical and electronics, developing a singular voice in the process.

Releasing solo albums on revered labels such as 4AD, Jóhann Jóhannsson became best known for his involvement in a series of potent soundtracks.

His work on The Theory of Everything and Sicario gained Oscar nominations, while he also served as sound consultant on acclaimed feature Mother!.

News of the composer's death comes as a shock, confirmed by journalist Kristopher Tapley.

Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, 48, was found dead in his Berlin apartment yesterday. No details yet but he was missing for a few days prior. So young, so talented. A wonderfully creative man. It was always a pleasure to speak to him about the process. He’ll be missed. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) February 10, 2018

Enormously sad news, our thoughts are with all close to the composer.

