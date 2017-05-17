It's The Last Ever Wild Palms Video

It's almost time for the curtain to fall on Wild Palms.

The much-loved group recently announced their dissolution, with recent album 'Live Together, Eat Each Other' proving to be their last.

With one final show on the books on May 18th, Wild Palms have decided to shot their last ever music video.

Stripped from their recent LP, 'Hungry-Mouthed Hunting Dogs' is typical Wild Palms, wildly experimental yet somehow still remarkably open.

Off kilter melodies sluiced together with lyrical invention, the monochrome clip for 'Hungry-Mouthed Hunting Dogs' is an apt way for the sun to go down on Wild Palms.

The band explain: "Our first single 'Deep Dive' was released on One Little Indian in May 2010, we played the single launch on May 18th, now in some weird cyclical-fate-mind-bender kind of thing we will be playing our last show on May 18th this year with the release of our last single 'Hungry-mouthed Hunting Dogs'."

"If you're thinking "shit, I was at that 'Deep Dive' gig was it really seven years ago, am I really that old?!" Yeah it was and no we don't know where the time's gone either but we've had a ball..."

Catch Wild Palms at London's Victoria on May 18th.

For tickets to the latest Wild Palms shows click HERE.