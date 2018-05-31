It's The Kanye West Album Art Generator

Kanye West has shared a new album art generator based on the cover of new release 'Ye'.

The rapper invited fans to Wyoming via a digital link on Friday (June 1st) for the full playback of 'Ye'.

Now on streaming services, the cover of 'Ye' is a reference to the rapper's rural locality and his bipolar diagnosis.

Artist Yung Jake and developer Tim Bauman have combined to craft a new album artwork generator, which allows you to add text of your own.

A repped by the man himself, you can check it out HERE.

