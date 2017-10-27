It's Hallowe'en And The Wytches Are Back

It's October 31st and the spirits of the dead are currently fixing to break back through to the other side.

Or at least, that's how The Wytches have it on their excellent new release, with 'Double World' conjuring all manner of phantom entities.

Fetid surf-rock torn to shreds by the sharks of rock 'n' roll, it's even available as a doom-laden 'Sludge Version' for all those Hallowe'en ravers.

About the track, lead singer Kristian explains: “We recorded the track a few months ago but felt it was quite different to the direction we're going in with the writing for the next album so we thought it would make for an interesting Hallowe'en special.”

Tune in below...

Catch The Wytches at the following shows:

November

23 Peterborough The Met Lounge

24 Reading South Street Arts Centre

25 Newcastle The Riverside

26 Tunbridge Wells The Forum Basement

27 Tunbridge Wells The Forum Basement

28 Bristol The Louisiana

30 Hull The Polar Bear

December

1 Manchester Soup Kitchen

2 Liverpool The Shipping Forecast

3 Sheffield The Plug

5 Birmingham Hare V2

6 Swansea Sin City

7 Cardiff Club Ifor Bach

For tickets to the latest shows from The Wytches click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.