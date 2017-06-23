It's Ed Sheeran vs. Ed Sheeran For Christmas Number One

It's been a bleak year, all told.

Terrorism, political crises, and endless turmoil have dogged the headlines, with the nation seeming to lurch from one fallout to another.

Sadly, the Christmas number one race won't be acting as a pick-me-up this year - it's Ed Sheeran all the way.

The ginger pop goliath has dominated 2017 with new album '÷' breaking all records before it.

Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' duet with Beyoncé is currently at number one, but his appearance on Eminem's 'River' is tipped to overtake in the run up to the big day.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: “If you had asked me for a price of Eminem having the Christmas number one a year ago I would have offered you 1000/1 – this is the Christmas number one’s Leicester moment...”

Probably over-stating it there, Rupert...

