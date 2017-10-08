ISLAND Announce Debut Album 'Feels Like Air'

ISLAND are set to release debut album 'Feels Like Air' on April 6th.

The band are set for a big 12 months, confirming plans for their debut full length and a show at London's historic KOKO venue.

ISLAND will play KOKO on May 23rd, with the first 100 ticket holders gaining access to a secret party on November 28th.

Ahead of all this, though, the band have shared new song 'Try' and it's already a fan favourite. Frontman Rollo Doherty says:

"'Try' is a reminder of the fragility of love, and the effort it takes to hold together something that was once easy..."

Tune in now.

'Feels Like Air' drops on April 6th - pre-order LINK. Catch ISLAND at London's KOKO venue on May 23rd.

