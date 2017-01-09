Islamiq Grrrls, oOoOO Combine On 'Faminine Mystique'

Islamiq Grrrls and oOoOO have combined on new project 'Faminine Mystique'.

The twin production talents linked recently, exchanging a few ideas that went a little deeper than music.

As a result, 'Faminine Mystique' stands apart from the surrounding landscape.

Incoming on Nihjgt Feelings Records, the title of this ambitious project references Betty Friedan's book Feminine Mystique, a key tome in second wave American feminism.

Veering from compressed R&B to avant electronics, silken bossa to warped heavy metal guitar solos, 'Faminine Mystique' is an overwhelming experience.

Out on May 18th, the project has roots that extend all the way back to 2016, a complex but enormously creative partnership.

Two new songs have appeared online, beginning with the full visual for album lead out 'All Of Me'.

As well as this, Islamiq Grrrls and oOoOO have shared fascinating new collab 'Be On Through'...

'Faminine Mystique' will be released on May 18th. Tracklisting:

1 All of Me

2 Feelings Feelings

3 The Stranger

4 Be On Through

5 Jobim Goes Latenite

6 True Blue

7 Later On

8 You Don't Love Me

9 Y're Gonna Love Me

10 When Y're All Alone

11 I Want To Be Alone

12 Yr Love 13 Ordinary Words

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.