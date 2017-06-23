Isaiah Dreads Drops New Single 'Where Have You Been'

Friday the 13th - unlucky for some, but not for Isaiah Dreads.

The Dorchester raised prodigy drops his new EP next Friday, with 'South West' following a slew of high profile slots.

Recently storming Fire In The Booth on Charlie Sloth's show, last year's headline set in London underlined his raw but undeniable potential.

'South West' EP drops on April 13th - pre-order LINK - and it's led by vibrant new rap burner 'Where Have You Been'.

A slice of the old school with a very fresh energy, 'Where Have You Been' was seemingly born from a spontaneous studio session and fell into place in no time at all.

Isaiah Dreads...

"'Where Have You Been' was a very spontaneous song. I was in the studio with Zdot and Krunchie, they made the beat and I wrote the first verse and chorus all in 10 minutes. The concept of the song was about rappers wanting reward with no hard work as well as bars about things I found funny."

"This track is a great anthem for a new track from me as it’s been a few months since my last release. 'Where Have You Been' is a message I often get from my supporters if I don’t release a new track for a while!"

Tune in now.

