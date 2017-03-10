Isador's 'Falling' Is The Perfect Introduction

Isador - real name Warren Heller - is intent on covering new stories, exposing fresh truths.

A songwriter with bold ambition, it's worth remembering that he's still only 22 years old, barely old enough to purchase alcohol in the United States.

New song 'Falling' was born of a dark period in the songwriter's life, and it bursts towards energy, towards light at the end of the tunnel.

Refreshing pop that glistens with buoyant colour, it's the perfect introduction to a vivid new voice. He explains:

"I dropped out of college and became isolated at home. It felt like my life was falling apart around me. Music had always been an outlet for me in the past, so I tried to channel all this dread and fear I was feeling into 'Falling'. It helped me process what I was feeling and start to pick up the pieces."

Tune in now.

