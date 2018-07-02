Isaac Gracie Announces Debut Album

Isaac Gracie has announced plans for his self-titled debut album.

The songwriter spent time with producer Markus Dravs at RAK Studios in London, working on fresh material and re-tooling fan favourites.

Set to be released on April 13th, the record is lead by a new version of 'Last Words' - the original demo of which acted as a sublime introduction to Isaac's music.

He explains: "Over the course of the two years it took to complete this record, I learnt more about myself and about music than I had in the entirety of my prior life. It was the biggest test I've ever undertaken and a winding journey that I won't forget."

"To now have the record as a physical representation of a heavy and formative time in my life, that can be traced and re-remembered through listening to it, is an awesome and unique reward for the time and effort and love that was spent."

'Last Words' is online now - tune in below.

'Isaac Gracie' will be released on April 13th - pre-order LINK .

Tracklisting:

Terrified

Last Words

The Death of You & I

Running on Empty

Telescope

That Was Then

When You Go

Silhouettes of You

All In My Mind

Hollow Crown

Reverie

