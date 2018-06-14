Is Etham The UK's Next Pop Icon?

Etham has the world at his feet.

The 21 year old songwriter released debut EP 'Control' last year, racking up millions upon millions of streams in the process.

Shawn Mendes pronounced himself to be a fan, while Virgin EMI won a major label bidding war. Etham, though, is taking it all in his stride.

A debut headline show at Camden Assembly in London has long since sold out, with new single 'Future' online.

An addictive, relentlessly energetic return, it seems to distil the magic that fans see in Etham down to a finely honed three minute pop bullet.

Tune in now.

