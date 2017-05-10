Irma Vep Shares Minimalist Weird-Pop Cut 'Evil'

Irma Vep is the latest project from Edwin Stevens, a Welsh musician who has grown to become a vital figure in Glasgow's guitar underground.

Playing with the likes of Sex Hands, Klaus Kinski, Desmadrados Soldados De Ventura, Yerba Mansa (the list goes on...) he's learned his trade, all the while honing his own solo vision.

New single 'Evil' is incoming on Handsome Dad, and it's set to be available digitally and on limited edition seven inch vinyl (pre-order LINK ).

A wiry, minimalist piece of guitar pop, the surreal word play lends an outsider feel, a true dose of weird-pop that thrills at every turn.

Stream it below.

Catch Irma Vep at the following shows:

June

1 Glasgow Mono

8 Stirling The Tolbooth

10 Manchester Gullivers

11 Edinburgh Leith Depot

12 Glasgow Mono

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.