Irish Artist Kalos Shares New Song 'Kansas'

Irish artist Kalos has shared powerful new song 'Kansas'.

The songwriter released his debut album last year, an independent affair released to very little hype.

The sheer emotional weight of the material won through, however, and word of mouth helped push his reputation to new heights.

Recently playing a storming show at SXSW, Kalos is working on new material, but has decided to re-issue his debut LP.

An expanded version of 'Wild Alee' is incoming, with completely new song 'Kansas' leading the way.

Lucid, dexterous musicality, the swirling complexity of Kalos' word-play is offset by the beautiful nature of the arrangement.

Tune in now.

