Introducing... Xenoula

Xenoula is a startling, daring, highly original talent.

Real name Romy Xeno, the artist grew up in South Africa, a country laced with different languages, different cultures.

Moving to the UK when she was 16, this shift in perspective altered the way she consumed and constructed art.

New single 'Chief Of Tin' is out now on Weird World, and it's part of a wider discussion between the many fragmentary elements of Romy's identity.

Produced by Sam Dust (LA Priest), the video for 'Chief Of Tin' features Xenoula emerging from a mysterious pod before grappling with a strange landscape.

Tune in now.