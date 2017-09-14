Introducing... Thick Syrup

Leeds outfit Thick Syrup want to make fun, chunky garage punk songs.

Pitched somewhere between early 70s hard rock and the Nuggets compilation, the band's demented, organ-led sound has already caused a stir in their home city.

Debut album 'Living In Leeds' arrives on February 23rd, courtesy of the always-intriguing Gringo Records (pre-order your copy HERE ).

We're able to supply a neat preview, in the form of fuzzed out new track 'Heavy Syrup'.

Matching Seeds-esque organ lines to lyrics about a notorious 19th century murder, it's a fun, bizarre, supremely contagious piece.

The band tell us...

"The song 'Heavy Syrup' considers that the red barn murders in Suffolk were in fact an elaborate publicity stunt by Maria Marten herself, substituting blood for a heavy fig syrup. This notorious nineteenth century murder story inspired a particularly nasty spate of 21st century street gangs which have sprung up nationwide. In this television expose, presenters speak to a former member about his experiences within the bosom of the gang."

Tune in below.

Catch Thick Syrup at the following shows:

February

17 London Secret Warehouse Party

March

16 Edinburgh Henry's Cellar Bar

17 Nottingham JT Soar

