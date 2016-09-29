Introducing... The Surfing Magazines

The Surfing Magazines is a new project from familiar faces.

Featuring two thirds of The Wave Pictures and one half of Slow Club, the band's garage rock crunch matches the menace of Link Wray to some poignantly British songwriting.

The band have finished work on their debut album, due for release via the fine folks at Moshi Moshi on September 1st (pre-order HERE ).

Set to play End Of The Road this summer, The Surfing Magazines are now ready to unveil their debut single...

The question is, though, are you ready?

'Lines And Shadows' is a sax-laden, riff-smashing, drum-toppling introduction, with the sedate yet poisoned lyric slowly giving way to an all-out garage punk skronk-fest.

Laced with deadly charm, it wraps itself around your ear-lobes and refuses to let go. Tune in now.