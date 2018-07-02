Introducing... The Diamonds Are Black

Black diamonds are some of the most sought after jewels in the world, as rare as they are stylish.

So it takes a lot for a new group to name themselves after such objects, to place themselves in the public gaze as a thing of redolent splendour.

But then, The Diamonds Are Black aren't exactly short on confidence. Majid Jordan are fans, and it's easy to see why, with the group's R&B soaked songwriting providing an infinite supply of new addictions.

New single 'Hit & Run' gained its first radio play a matter of hours ago, and it's now online for the world to enjoy.

Immaculately formed, it's instantly catchy but retains a lingering sense of mystery, a multi-faceted gem that reflects light directly depending on the angle you approach it.

Flushed with hyper-coloured arena electronics, this is a bold, ambitious statement from a project we'll be keeping tabs on.

Tune in now.

