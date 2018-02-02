Introducing... Teen Creeps

Belgian trio Teen Creeps have shared powerful new song 'Sidenote'.

The three-piece are all veterans of other groups, each working to establish a place in Belgium's ultra-creative underground scene.

Teen Creeps is a new venture, however, distilling the intensity of hardcore with lyrics that cut a little deeper.

It's not quite emo, though, with the black-edged sound cribbing notes from Dinosaur Jr, Sonic Youth, and other greats.

New song 'Sidenote' is online now, and it finds the Ghent group tearing it up in a three minute display of corrosive indie rock.

Singer-bass player Bert said: “It’s about not fully committing to someone and getting nowhere because of it. Feeling something but holding it off because you don’t want to get hurt again. When I wrote the words I had just come out of a relationship and wasn’t ready yet for a new one. I met someone but things went sideways because of this.”

"The dancer in the video is Jules Jordens, an actor who is a friend of the band. He showed up with an entire dance routine that perfectly translates the vibe and energy of the song. Plus, watching him go at it brings smiles on our faces.”

Tune in now.

Teen Creeps will release new album 'Birthmark' on April 6th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.