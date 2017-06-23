Introducing... Spielbergs

Oslo trio Spielbergs are incredibly direct.

Live, the band are said to be a real force, matching sheer physicality of sound to a bag-full of tunes that pilfer from Japandroids, Replacements, McLusky, and more.

New EP 'Distant Star' - incoming via newly minted label By The Time It Gets Dark - finds Spielbergs pinning this live energy down in the studio, and it's a ferocious document.

New song 'We Are All Going To Die' is online now, uncompromising in both message and execution.

Guitars drill down at all angles, while the pummelling percussion sounds like a cement mixer trying to chew up a steel beam.

There's melody here, too, while the lyrics are forcefully introspective. Intriguing scenes, these...

'Distant Star' EP will be released on April 27th.

