Introducing... Mastersystem

Mastersystem began as a simple conversation on a hot day in Berlin.

A new project from experienced musicians, the cast list is enough to get us very excited indeed, featuring Scott Hutchinson and Grant Hutchinson (Frightened Rabbit), Justin Lockey (Editors), and James Lockey (Minor Victories).

Debut album 'Dance Music' is incoming, and it's billed as a dark, at times heavy experience, boasting production from Justin Lockey.

Out on April 6th, it's led by feral, uncompromising new track 'Notes On A Life Not Quite Lived', a blackened, scorched guitar epic.

Scott Hutchinson explains: "I thought it would be interesting to play around with the themes of restlessness and dissatisfaction on this album, both as a counterpoint to the exuberance of the music and as an obvious reference to the angst and tension I heard in the grunge and fuzz of my teenage years."

"This is not the angst of a teenager, however. This is the anxiety of a man in his mid-30s, and for a lot of this record I found myself wrestling with the ways in which I am not quite doing life right, in spite of appearing to lead a relatively joyful, playful and artistic existence."

Tune in now.

'Dance Music' will be released on April 6th. Catch Mastersystem at the following shows:

April

25 Manchester The Deaf Institute

26 Newcastle upon Tyne The Cluny

27 Glasgow The Art School

28 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

30 Birmingham O2 Institute 3

May

1 London Oslo

