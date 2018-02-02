Introducing... Lauren Auder

Lauren Auder has shared extravagant, entrancing new track 'These Broken Limbs Again Into One Body'.

The newcomer was born in the UK but brought up in the south west of France, a collision of cultures that clearly left an impact.

Absorbing everything from club culture to French rap, the 19 year old's imagination seems to soak up everything in its path.

Working with True Panther Sounds, the rising songwriter is geared to release five song debut EP 'Who Carry's You' shortly.

New song 'These Broken Limbs Again Into One Body' is online now, and it's quite marvellous - enormously distinct, and hugely individual.

Tune in now.

