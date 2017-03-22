Introducing... Bad News Club

Haslemere-based songwriter Bad News Club has shared sparse new single 'The Painter'.
The single was recorded on an iPhone, a one-take performance that is unadorned in its emotional communication.
Out now on paradYse Records, 'The Painter' is rooted in a real-life conversation, while the lyricism is frank yet enormously poetic.
Bad News Club explains:
At the end of last year I had a conversation with someone I hold very dear in my life. I came home straight after, wrote 'The Painter' and recorded it live in my room onto my phone - and it’s that very first take that you’re hearing.
Tune in now.
Catch Bad News Club at London's Servants Jazz Quarters on February 28th.
Photo Credit: Dan Kendall
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.