Introducing... Bad News Club

Haslemere-based songwriter Bad News Club has shared sparse new single 'The Painter'.

The single was recorded on an iPhone, a one-take performance that is unadorned in its emotional communication.

Out now on paradYse Records, 'The Painter' is rooted in a real-life conversation, while the lyricism is frank yet enormously poetic.

Bad News Club explains:

At the end of last year I had a conversation with someone I hold very dear in my life. I came home straight after, wrote 'The Painter' and recorded it live in my room onto my phone - and it’s that very first take that you’re hearing.

Tune in now.

Catch Bad News Club at London's Servants Jazz Quarters on February 28th.

Photo Credit: Dan Kendall

