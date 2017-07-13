Introducing... Art School Girlfriend

There's a lengthy creative thread running through Art School Girlfriend.

Raised in Wrexham, North Wales, she then spent five years in London before eloping the calmer creative climes of Margate.

Different projects, different guises have followed, before this young artist settled on her current moniker.

A perfectionist, the material on upcoming EP 'Measures' - released on Paul Epworth's Wolf Tone label - has been in the works for some time, a laborious, exacting process.

But it's all been worth it. 'Measures' is led out by new song 'Bending Back', an entrancing piece of electronic pop music that cuts a little deeper.

The billowing, continually evolving production forms a soft bed for Art School Girlfriend's vocal to relax into, a striking, direct, yet playfully experimental performance.

An intriguing debut, the full EP certainly looks worth tracking down. Check out 'Bending Back' below.

Catch Art School Girlfriend at Peckham venue Nines on September 27th.

