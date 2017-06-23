Interpol Are Planning... Something

Interpol have been leaving a series of cryptic clues on social media this week.

The band took their debut album 'Turn On The Bright Lights' back out on the road last year, and recently dropped hints that new material might - just might - be on the way.

2014's 'El Pintor' seems a long way off now, but if we're reading these cryptic clues correctly then a new album could be around the corner.

The first message points to a mural wall in Mexico City, while the second picture is captioned: "9.30am CT. Tomorrow. Maybe it’s time. R."

So: see you tomorrow, maybe...?

