Interpol Are Back, New Album Incoming

Interpol are back - new album 'Marauder' will be released on August 24th.

The band placed a series of cryptic clues online earlier in the week, pointing towards a mural in Mexico City.

At the appointed time Interpol held a live stream from the site, and confirmed the news fans had been waiting to hear.

New album 'Marauder' arrives this summer, and Paul Banks explains: "'Marauder' is a facet of myself. That’s the guy that fucks up friendships and does crazy shit. He taught me a lot, but it’s representative of a persona that’s best left in song. In a way, this album is like giving him a name and putting him to bed..."

New song 'The Rover' is online now - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. If You Really Love Nothing

2. The Rover

3. Complications

4. Flight of Fancy

5. Stay in Touch

6. Interlude 1

7. Mountain Child

8. NYSMAW

9. Surveillance

10. Number 10

11. Party's Over

12. Interlude 2

13. It Probably Matters

