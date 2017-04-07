Insecure Men Share Pop Stunner 'I Don't Wanna Dance (With My Baby)'

Insecure Men have shared oddball pop stunner 'I Don't Wanna Dance (With My Baby)'.

The band hinges on the partnership between Saul Adamczewski (of Fat White Family, Moonlandingz) and Ben Romans-Hopcraft (of Childhood), but expands to an eleven piece live line up.

There's a little of that bombast in this new track, with Insecure Men sharing the entrancing sax honker 'I Don't Wanna Dance (With My Baby)'.

Saul reflected recently that the group make “pretty music with a dark underbelly to it” and that's certainly evident in the new track, with that delicious chorus offset by some woozy effects.

The video is online now, an eye-catching if somewhat surreal visit to a Blackpool ballroom dancing competition.

Director Jak Payne said: Me and Saul had spoken about making videos that felt dated and kitsch, and kind of invoked this old British seaside culture. We found a kid's ballroom dancing competition up in Blackpool, and it worked with the style and lyrics of the song. I really liked the pageantry of the whole event, these 12 year olds dolled up in make-up and these very 70s, bright dresses. There's something bizarre and unsettling about it, it feels cartoonish in how exaggerated everyone’s out-fits and expressions are, which, I think, goes with the Insecure Men sound.

Tune in now.

Catch Insecure Men at the following shows:

March

8 London Scala

9 Bristol Thekla

10 Nottingham Bodega

11 Glasgow Broadcast

13 Newcastle Think Tank

14 Manchester The Soup Kitchen

15 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

16 Brighton Patterns

