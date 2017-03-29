Insecure Men Have A 'Teenage Toy'

London duo Insecure Men have toasted details of their debut album with new song 'Teenage Toy'.

The band hinges on the friendship between Saul Adamczewski (The Fat White Family) and Ben Romans-Hopcraft (Childhood), while work took place at Sean Ono Lennon's studio in upstate New York.

Crafted inbetween sessions for The Moonlandingz project, the material carries a freshness that echoes its origins.

Insecure Men will release their self-titled debut album on February 23rd via Fat Possum, with the duo sharing acerbic, surreal synth-pop jammer 'Teenage Toy'.

Warped, woozy, and addictive in a frustratingly hallucinogenic way, you can check out 'Teenage Toy' below.

Teenage Toy by Insecure Men on VEVO.

Catch Insecure Men at the following shows:

March

8 London Scala

9 Bristol Thekla

10 Nottingham Bodega

11 Glasgow Broadcast

13 Newcastle Think Tank

14 Manchester The Soup Kitchen

15 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

16 Brighton Patterns

