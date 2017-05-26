Indie Music Cup Returns

Football, music, and charity are set to unite for the Indie Music Cup later this year.

The event is bigger than ever, with a total of 32 teams set to take part in the 5-a-side event on June 10th.

Open to the public, fans can expect thrills, skills, and goals galore, alongside guest DJ sets throughout the day.

Indie Label Market will be hosting stalls from some of your favourite labels, while an after-party has been planned featuring a range of guests.

The best part? All proceeds will be donated towards a new school in the besieged town of Ghouta, Syria - a truly wonderful cause.

The Indie Music Cup hits Powerleague Shoreditch on June 10th - further details HERE.